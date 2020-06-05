Detainees Fight Prison Co.'s Bid To Undo Cert. In Labor Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Detained immigrants accusing CoreCivic Inc. of violating labor laws have urged a California federal judge to reject the private prison giant's bid to overturn their class certification order, arguing that the company is trying to rehash old arguments that the court has already rejected. In a 34-page opposition brief on Thursday, the immigrants argued that U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino has already thoroughly considered CoreCivic's class certification and jurisdictional challenges and rightly rejected the company's arguments when they initially litigated. "The court's efforts were not a mere exercise in futility, only to be relegated to the bin of 'clearly erroneous'...

