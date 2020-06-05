Texas High Court Declines Review Of Tony Romo's NFL Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has for a second time rejected Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo's attempt to bring to a jury claims the NFL doomed his fantasy sports convention. The court denied The Fan Expo LLC's petition Friday, months after the company argued the court should review the case because the appeals court had naively taken the NFL at its word when it said it did not intentionally tank a 2016 fantasy football convention. Fan Expo said that a jury should have been allowed to decide whether the NFL killed the convention by strong-arming a sponsor, video game maker Electronic Arts...

