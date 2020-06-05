Harvard Carries 'Heavy Burden' In Race Case, 1st Circ. Told

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A group suing Harvard University over its use of race in admissions decisions told the First Circuit on Friday that the Ivy League school carries the "heavy burden" of proving its policies don't harm Asian Americans because of their race. Students for Fair Admissions, appealing its loss in federal court last year, said Harvard needs to prove more than simply that its use of race in admissions decisions is "narrowly tailored," according to a brief responding to the school's arguments. Rather, the school must show that its policies don't discriminate against or penalize Asian Americans, the advocacy group said, criticizing the elite...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS