High Court Ruling May KO 2nd Circ. WWE Injury Appeals

Law360, New York (June 5, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel looked ready Friday to apply recent Supreme Court guidance on timeliness of appeals in consolidated cases, after grouped suits claiming World Wrestling Entertainment hid the risks of head injuries were dismissed by a Connecticut federal judge.

At oral arguments, Circuit Judges Barrington D. Parker, Michael H. Park and William J. Nardini quizzed counsel for WWE and its CEO Vince MacMahon, as well as counsel for wrestlers including Joe Laurinaitis, about how the high court's 2018 decision in Hall v. Hall applies to the wrestlers' suits dismissed between 2016 and 2018 by New Haven U.S. District Judge Vanessa...

