Energy-Related Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2020

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT) -- Climate change and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's authority are the tent poles of what's shaping up to be a busy second half of the year for litigation affecting the energy sector. Court battles are being waged over the Trump administration's efforts to roll back Obama-era greenhouse gas emissions rules for vehicles and power plants. Meanwhile, a trio of federal appeals courts are poised to decide whether state and local government lawsuits seeking to put fossil fuel companies on the hook for climate-related infrastructure damages are sustainable. FERC is embroiled in several legal fights as well. Courts are reviewing the agency's efforts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS