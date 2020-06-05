SpaceX Tells FCC To Keep 12 GHz For Satellite Broadband

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- SpaceX is pushing back on recent suggestions that the 12 GHz spectrum band should be repurposed for next-generation mobile service, saying it already plans to use the band to power satellite broadband. In a Thursday filing, the Elon Musk-backed company told the Federal Communications Commission that it should not give in to mounting pressure from trade groups to revamp the 12 GHz band for broadband service. "The 12 GHz band has become a premier workhorse band for satellite consumer service," SpaceX wrote. "Any proposal that would undermine current and future satellite use of the 12 GHz band would place at risk...

