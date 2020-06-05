5th Circ. Backs Jail Phone Firm's Win Over Inmates' Fee Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday rejected Mississippi inmates' effort to revive their legal battle against prison phone service provider Global Tel Link over claims the company bribed top brass in the state's correctional system to get away with charging prison callers exorbitant fees. Although similar prisoner suits around the country over the Global Tel Link fees have made headway — and extracted multimillion-dollar settlements from the firm — the panel found the Mississippians' case didn't have enough details to move ahead. "The inmates' allegations are threadbare and lack the specificity required to overcome dismissal," the judges said in a 10-page, unpublished decision....

