Indicted Flynn Associate Wants To Weigh In On DOJ Dismissal

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A former associate of Michael Flynn asked a D.C. federal judge Friday for permission to file an amicus brief in support of the government's bid to drop the one-time Trump administration national security adviser's prosecution, saying a dismissed Virginia criminal case he's connected to was initially used to force Flynn to reach a plea deal. Ekim Alptekin, a Turkish national, was indicted in 2018 along with Iranian-American businessman Bijan Rafiekian, a former board member of the Export–Import Bank of the United States. Both were convicted on charges of conspiracy and illegal foreign lobbying amid allegations by the government that Alptekin, owner...

