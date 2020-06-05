Calif. Court Greenlights Challenges To Travel Ban Waivers

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday allowed a pair of lawsuits challenging the waiver process for the Trump administration's travel ban to plow forward, while once again cutting what he described as "virtually unchanged" claims that the process is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge James Donato found that there are factual disputes that have yet to be resolved in the case, which claims that the federal government is stonewalling its process for exempting foreign citizens from its travel ban targeting citizens from predominantly Muslim nations. The federal government had pointed to the "administrative record" to claim that it has properly implemented its...

