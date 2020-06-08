11th Circ. Affirms Sentence For 'Brazen' Fraudster, Texas Atty

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday upheld the convictions and sentences of a Texas lawyer and another individual on charges they participated in a number of schemes to con law firms into writing checks for bogus settlements and swindle money from dating site users through "catfishing." The Eleventh Circuit said there was plenty of evidence at trial to fairly convict Priscilla Ann Ellis of Killeen, Texas, and attorney Perry Don Cortese of Little River, Texas, of several schemes — which the government determined caused at least $15.1 million in damages — to trick law firms into paying them proceeds of fake settlements,...

