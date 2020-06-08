CEO's Junk-Fax Win Can't Help Med Supply Co., 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A medical supply company can't escape liability for junk-fax claims by arguing its top executive's individual victory in the case lets the supplier off the hook, too, the Seventh Circuit has ruled. Med‐Care Diabetic & Medical Supplies Inc. succeeded at the trial court in getting the default judgment thrown out after CEO Steven Silverman prevailed in claims against him, with an Illinois federal judge concerned that the two outcomes conflicted. But a three-judge appeals panel disagreed Friday. The class action hinges on claims under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act that Med-Care sent out numerous unwanted faxes soliciting medical providers to write...

