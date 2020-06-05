Google Can't Ditch Decade-Old Privacy Suit Under Spokeo

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday refused to toss a decade-old proposed class action on remand from the U.S. Supreme Court that claims Google violated privacy statutes by sharing users' search terms with third parties, finding that the users have standing under Spokeo to pursue their claims. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila acknowledged in his order that the case's path has been "long and circuitous." But he concluded that the named plaintiffs, Paloma Gaos and Gabriel Priyev, have Article III standing to sue under the high court's 2016 decision in Spokeo Inc. v. Robins, which held that a mere statutory violation is...

