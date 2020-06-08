Amazon Caused $10M Damage To Warehouse, Suit Says

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Amazon has been hit with a lawsuit by West Michigan's largest warehouse owner who claims the e-commerce giant reneged on contract negotiations for a warehouse after causing $10 million in damages before signing the lease. New West Michigan III Industrial Investors LLC told a Michigan federal court in a heavily redacted lawsuit filed Wednesday that Amazon "got out ahead of its skis" and destroyed nearly half of the 908,745-square-foot building the company was considering leasing as a regional distribution facility. New West Michigan — or NWM — said the damage would cost more than $10 million to repair in a request...

