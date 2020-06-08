FTC, States Fight Shkreli Bid To Delay Antitrust Suit Discovery

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of states have pushed back against a motion by "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli, Vyera Pharmaceuticals, and Phoenixus AG to delay discovery in an antitrust case against them, claiming the former executive and the companies he led failed to show good cause for doing so. The commission and the states — New York, California, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia — said in Friday's memorandum that the motion failed to show how their antitrust claims lacked merit. The parties originally filed suit over alleged anticompetitive conduct to delay generic competition to Daraprim, a life-saving...

