AbbVie Beats Antitrust Challenge To Humira 'Patent Thicket'

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Humira buyers have alleged neither an antitrust violation nor an antitrust injury in their novel lawsuit claiming AbbVie built a "patent thicket" around its immunosuppressant drug Humira to block cheaper biosimilars from coming onto the market, an Illinois federal judge ruled Monday. A judge threw out drug buyers' claims that AbbVie illegally created a "patent thicket" around its $20-billion-per-year immunosuppressant Humira by aggressively using invalid, unenforceable or noninfringed patents. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) The proposed class of Humira purchasers had made first-of-their-kind accusations that AbbVie repeatedly and aggressively asserted swaths of invalid, unenforceable or noninfringed patents to edge out competition and boost its...

