Royalty Pharma Leads Life Sci Trio Set To Raise $2.2B In IPOs

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Three life sciences companies — Royalty Pharma, Vaxcyte and Generation Bio — set terms Monday for initial public offerings expected to bring in a combined $2.2 billion, with Royalty Pharma prepping a blockbuster offering of nearly $1.9 billion. Royalty Pharma PLC, represented by Davis Polk and Akin Gump, said it expects its 70 million shares to price between $25 and $28 apiece, teeing up a $1.9 billion offering if its shares price at midpoint. Vaxcyte Inc., represented by Cooley LLP, is prepping a $210 million offering, while gene therapy company Generation Bio Co., steered by WilmerHale, expects to raise about $126 million....

