BNY, Royal Park Return With More Info On $925K RMBS Deal

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Royal Park Investments SA/NV and the Bank of New York Mellon have taken another stab at ending their six-year-long court fight over residential mortgage-backed securities trusts overseen by the bank, receiving a New York federal judge's sign-off after giving him more background on their nearly $1 million settlement deal. In an order dated Saturday, U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods granted a renewed joint request for dismissal of Royal Park's RMBS trustee suit against BNY Mellon, a 2014 case claiming the bank dropped the ball as trustee for five pre-financial crisis RMBS trusts and caused hundreds of millions in investor losses...

