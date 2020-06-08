Judge Says Turkey Must Address Criminal Charges In Doc Bid

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has ordered Turkey to address the relevance of pending criminal charges against a businessman being targeted in the country's bid for information it says is needed in international arbitration over the alleged seizure of a newspaper, vacating an earlier court order. U.S. District Judge Esther Salas made her decision to vacate a magistrate judge's May order granting the petition seeking information from Hamit Çiçek "out of an abundance of caution" due to a procedural issue. Judge Salas noted in her June 4 order that under Third Circuit guidance, the magistrate judge should have instead issued a...

