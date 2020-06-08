TGI Friday's, Utz Crunch 'Potato Skins' False Ad Suit

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday tossed claims against TGI Friday's Inc. and Utz Quality Foods LLC in a putative class action alleging they misled customers by selling "Sour Cream & Onion Potato Skins" chips that contained no potato skins. The customers failed to plausibly allege a nexus between Utz and TGI Friday's and the allegedly misleading statements on the packaging, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla said in releasing the companies from the suit. One claim, that the customers were misled into believing the chips contain potato peels as an ingredient, survived against defendant Inventure Foods Inc., a food...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS