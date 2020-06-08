Feds Press 4th Circ. To Overturn Flynn Partner's Acquittal

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors doubled down on efforts to revive their prosecution of a former business associate of Michael Flynn, telling the Fourth Circuit to throw out a Virginia federal judge's acquittal because they've presented sufficient evidence to show that Bijan Rafiekian was working as an unregistered agent of the Turkish government. Prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia wrote in a 53-page brief Sunday they're still moving to overturn U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga's September 2019 dismissal of a guilty verdict by a jury and his order to retry Rafiekian. They did not mention Attorney General William Barr's extraordinary...

