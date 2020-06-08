ICE Tells 1st Circ. Courthouse Arrest Ban Based On Dead Law

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told the First Circuit on Monday that a federal judge's temporary ban on civil immigration arrests in courthouses should not stand because it relies on a long-dead common law privilege that was never intended to apply to immigration enforcement. Pushing back against a suit led by a pair of Boston-area district attorneys seeking to end the practice, ICE said U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani was wrong to find any longstanding privilege against federal law enforcement making an arrest in or around a courthouse. The privilege came from a time when civil arrests initiated suits between private...

