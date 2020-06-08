Judge Says Cert. Unlikely For Parent ADHD Med Buyers

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Parents who say they overpaid for their children's ADHD medications can't pause their antitrust suit against Actavis and Shire while they appeal the court's decision to deny them class certification, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Monday. If either party wanted to stay the case, it should have asked for that when the certification appeal was first made and not continued filing motions for discovery and summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said at the close of her seven-page opinion. "Given that these motions are now ripe and will need to be resolved now or later, the court cannot in good...

