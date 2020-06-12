Social Equity Lags Behind Progress In Pot Industry

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- As America's streets have filled with protests over the killing of George Floyd and police brutality against black people, marijuana legalization groups have pointed out that disproportionate enforcement of anti-drug laws is what often makes minorities a police target. But as the legal marijuana industry has taken off, it has been slow to include the minority and low-income communities, many of whose members have been arrested and jailed for things publicly traded businesses are now doing on a large scale: selling weed. Social equity programs, which aid entrepreneurs from communities most impacted by marijuana criminalization, are regulators' answer to the situation....

