PG&E Rips Objections To $59B Bankruptcy At Trial's Close

Law360, San Francisco (June 8, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Co. slammed objections to its $59 billion Chapter 11 reorganization plan during closing arguments at a bench trial Monday, rebuffing allegations that its wildfire mitigation is inadequate and that wildfire survivors were forced into a part-equity settlement, and urging a U.S. bankruptcy judge to confirm the plan. A year and a half after PG&E filed for bankruptcy, PG&E attorney Stephen Karotkin, of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Montali Dennis to approve the utility's plan, saying none of the objecting parties presented "any cognizable evidence" to support their objections, "much less to defeat confirmation."...

