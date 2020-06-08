NYPD Broke Ban On Probing Protesters' Politics, Atty Says

Law360, New York (June 8, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Class counsel in a landmark civil rights case against the New York City Police Department said Monday that police and federal agents had been questioning anti-police brutality protesters about their leaders, their politics and social media use, raising "profound concerns" that require explanation from city officials. In a letter to the city's law department, Martin R. Stolar demanded information on "the scope of such interrogations during the past two weeks," which allegedly sought information from detained demonstrators on a range of protected First Amendment activity, including asking about their political affiliations, how protests are organized, how they heard about them, who...

