UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (June 12, 2020, 5:13 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen Indian lenders reignite their bankruptcy dispute against a beer tycoon facing fraud charges overseas, a woman fight fraud findings made against her in a Financial Conduct Authority case, and Glencore target a Serbian oil company. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services State Bank of India and others v. Mallya A dozen Indian lenders filed an appeal against Kingfisher Airline's chief executive, Vijay Mallya, on June 5, months after their bid to bankrupt the beer baron faltered in the High Court. In that judgment, a U.K. judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS