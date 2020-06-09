EU Trade Chief Signals New Tariffs In Aircraft Dispute

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 12:29 PM EDT) -- European Union Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said on Tuesday that his government will likely set new tariffs on U.S. goods in retaliation for subsidies granted to Boeing, noting that the U.S. has "stepped back" from talks to settle the dispute. The U.S. has already imposed tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods in its World Trade Organization case over the trading bloc's subsidies to Airbus, and Brussels is awaiting word from WTO arbitrators on the amount of U.S. trade it can target with duties of its own in the parallel case over U.S. subsidies to Boeing. While the two sides...

