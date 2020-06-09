Insulin Wholesalers Want Consumers To Get Out Of Their Way

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A clash between drug wholesalers and insulin users suing manufacturers Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi-Aventis in New Jersey federal court over alleged fraudulent pricing escalated Monday after two wholesale companies fired off against the consumers' request to pause discovery in the companies' part of the class action. Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc. and Value Drug Co., which directly purchased insulin from the manufacturers, urged the court in a joint brief to dismiss a bid by the consumers — the class action's indirect purchaser plaintiffs — to pause their cases. They insisted that resolving consumers' allegations first will not be dispositive of the issues in...

