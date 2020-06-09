Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Judge Trims Sprawling $7B Whistleblower FCA Suit

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A lack of specificity doomed a whistleblower dentist's claims that her former employer tricked the government into giving it Medicaid contracts, a Texas federal judge ruled, paring the claims from a sprawling False Claims Act lawsuit.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Ada Brown held that Dallas dentist Sujatha Govindarajan didn't provide enough detail for the court to allow her claims that her former employer Dental Health Programs Inc., which does business as Community Dental Care, fraudulently induced the government to give it Medicaid contracts and federal grants for clinics in Texas, Colorado, Tennessee and Illinois.

The court is allowing Govindarajan to replead...

