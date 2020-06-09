North Dakota Argues Pipeline Shutdown Could Cost Billions

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Shutting the Dakota Access Pipeline even temporarily by granting tribes' request to pull an easement could have a devastating impact on North Dakota's ability to rebound from the plunge in oil prices, the state told a D.C. federal court. The state said Monday that a request by four Sioux tribes to vacate an easement for the pipeline could cost the state billions over the next year and a half just as oil markets are expected to begin rebounding. The Army Corps of Engineers also filed a motion in the case Monday, as did the company that runs the pipeline, Dakota Access,...

