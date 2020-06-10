FCC Pushed To Cut Off Telecoms Despite China Pressure

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The federal government's spectrum management branch lent support this week to the Federal Communications Commission's efforts to deny subsidies to Chinese equipment vendors that pose potential security risks, as Chinese carriers separately entreated the agency to continue their U.S. operations. In a Tuesday letter, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said it wholeheartedly backs the FCC's initiative to block subsidy funds from companies that pose national security threats and specifically its decision to stop funding Chinese suppliers Huawei and ZTE Corp. The federal government "fully supports the commission's initial designation of two Chinese companies — Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corporation — as covered...

