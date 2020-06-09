Total Subsidiary Escapes Calif. City's Gas Price Antitrust Suit

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Long Beach, California, can't pursue antitrust claims against a Total SA unit because the oil and gas company's alleged manipulation of the U.S. natural gas market didn't hinge upon it leveraging a position of power to the detriment of other traders, a Manhattan federal court has ruled. In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan dismissed all the claims in a proposed class action filed by the City of Long Beach against Total Gas & Power North America Inc. The ruling granted Total Gas's bid to ditch the suit, which alleges that the company violated federal antitrust law through...

