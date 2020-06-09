Calif. Backs Patent Atty's Whistleblower Suit Against Allergan

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- California is supporting an attorney who filed a whistleblower lawsuit against Allergan Inc. alleging the pharmaceutical company fraudulently obtained patents to thwart generic competition and keep prices high, saying the attorney's claims could have a big impact on how much insurers pay for drugs. In a three-page statement of interest filed Monday, California said if patent attorney Zachary Silbersher's complaint against Allergan, as well as a related suit against Valeant Pharmaceuticals, are successful, they could set an important precedent that would discourage drug companies from withholding or misrepresenting information related to patentability. That would significantly reduce the amount governments and insurers...

