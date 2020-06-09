Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Road Engineering Co. Hit With FLSA Suit For Unpaid Wages

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- An asphalt road engineering company was hit with a proposed class action in New York federal court Tuesday from employees accusing it of failing to pay them for required travel time to work sites in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The proposed class suit said The Gorman Group LLC, which provides road engineering services to municipalities throughout the Northeast, engaged in a pattern of violating the FLSA by not paying proper overtime wages to employees who worked more than 40 hours per week. The suit also names Gorman Bros. Inc. and company owners Albert Mark Gorman and Paul Anthony...

