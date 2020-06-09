Road Engineering Co. Hit With FLSA Suit For Unpaid Wages

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- An asphalt road engineering company was hit with a proposed class action in New York federal court Tuesday from employees accusing it of failing to pay them for required travel time to work sites in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The proposed class suit said The Gorman Group LLC, which provides road engineering services to municipalities throughout the Northeast, engaged in a pattern of violating the FLSA by not paying proper overtime wages to employees who worked more than 40 hours per week. The suit also names Gorman Bros. Inc. and company owners Albert Mark Gorman and Paul Anthony...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS