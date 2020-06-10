Turkey Says US Law Won't Shield Magnate From Doc Bid

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Pending criminal proceedings should not shield a media magnate from Turkey's bid for information it needs to fend off international arbitration over its alleged seizure of a newspaper, the country said in a memo filed Tuesday in New Jersey district court. Hamit Çiçek, the former majority owner of Turkish media company Cihan Medya Dagitim AS, failed to demonstrate that his criminal case precludes Turkey from seeking civil discovery under Section 1782 of the U.S. Code, the country said in response to a U.S. District Judge Esther Salas' order to address the relevance of the subject. "His reading of the statute is...

