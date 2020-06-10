AT&T Workers Ordered To Arbitrate GPS Tracking Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action against AT&T that accused the telecom carrier of using GPS systems in company vehicles to track its sales representatives' appointments and to illegally deduct money from workers' paychecks is being sent to arbitration. Attorneys for ex-AT&T employee Daniel Gunther and the proposed classes filed a proposed order requesting that a California judge dismiss the matter without prejudice and allow the dispute to be arbitrated "on an individual basis" subject to the arbitration agreement between the parties. The order was subsequently granted Tuesday. The initial complaint, filed last month, accused AT&T Mobility Services LLC of violating the Fair...

