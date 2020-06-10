Perkins Coie Joins Suit Over Seattle Police Use Of Force

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP is representing protestors and a journalist in an emergency court action filed in a Washington federal court Tuesday to stop the Seattle Police Department's use of "overwhelming and unconstitutional force," including chemical agents and projectiles, to control demonstrators protesting police brutality. The Seattle-based international law firm, along with the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and the Korematsu Center of the Seattle University School of Law, lodged the suit on behalf of Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County and six individual plaintiffs. The complaint said that since May 25, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Seattle...

