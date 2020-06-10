Calif. ​​​​​​​Tribes Sue For Time As Virus Stalls Sports Betting Bid

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A group of Native American tribes in California has sued the state for more time to get its sports betting initiative on the ballot, saying the statewide shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has stymied efforts to collect voter signatures for the November election. The Coalition to Authorize Regulated Sports Wagering along with four tribal chairmen filed suit Tuesday for about 25 tribes against California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, asking the Sacramento County Superior Court to order an extension of at least 90 days so the group can qualify its initiative for the 2022 ballot, according to news reports....

