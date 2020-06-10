Watchdog To Probe FCC's Lifeline Quality Control Measures

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office will audit the Federal Communications Commission's implementation of the automated Lifeline verification system after lawmakers raised concerns that the process, which is supposed to make it easier for Americans to access broadband and phone services, was not put into effect fast enough. In a Tuesday letter, the GAO confirmed to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce that it would look into the FCC's implementation of the Lifeline National Verifier and would send their conclusions to the agency in the fall. More specifically, the GAO said they would be looking at any delays and challenges the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS