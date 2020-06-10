8th Circ. Upends Jet Co. Workers' Win In Overtime Case

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit said Wednesday that a lower court jumped the gun in ruling that a group of employees of a Dassault Aviation unit weren't exempt from overtime requirements, finding there were factual disputes over how the workers were paid. A three-judge panel reversed an Arkansas federal court's partial summary judgment finding that Dassault Falcon Jet Corp. team leaders and production liaisons were not paid on a salary basis and as a result are not exempt from overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act's exemptions for executive, administrative or highly paid employees. The panel said that disputed factual issues — like...

