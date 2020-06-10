NFL Retirement Plan Seeks to Trim Ex-Player's ERISA Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan asked a Texas federal judge to pare down a disabled ex-running back's benefits suit, contending that a jury trial was out of the question and that it fulfilled its responsibilities regarding the former player's records requests. In its June 10 motion, the retirement plan asked U.S. District Judge Ada Brown to strike plaintiff Michael Cloud's jury trial request from the case, and to dismiss one of the suit's two counts, both of which claim the retirement plan violated The Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. "While Cloud alleges the Plan violated ERISA,...

