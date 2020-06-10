Port Authority, Drivers Mull Justices' Ruling In Bridgegate Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Commuters, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and an ex-official sparred over whether discovery can proceed in a civil rights class action following the U.S. Supreme Court's recent Bridgegate decision tossing criminal convictions tied to a politically motivated traffic jam in the Garden State. The parties filed letters earlier this week seeking clarity from a New Jersey federal court on how to move ahead with class discovery and what impact the Supreme Court's May 7 decision in Kelly v. United States has on a proposed class action launched by commuters affected by the infamous September 2013 George Washington...

