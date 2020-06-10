Attys Seek $4M Fee Boost After $76M Robocall Deal

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who negotiated a $76 million deal to end a robocall class action against a cruise marketing company asked an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to bump up their initial $15 million fee award by $3.9 million, now that the claims approval process has come to a close. Under the settlement approved by the court in March 2017, a common fund was created for between $56 million and $76 million, depending on the number of approved claims. Now that the settlement administrator has determined there are 184,659 approved calls, each valued at $500, the common fund would far exceed $76 million absent...

