DivcoWest Venture Nabs $34M For Calif. Mixed-Use Project

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A California transit-oriented mixed-use project has scored $33.8 million in financing, with Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. representing the project's joint venture partners DivcoWest and Dewey Land, JLL said Wednesday. The financing is for 250 California, an office and retail project in Burlingame that's slated to have 44,605 square feet of space. JLL said it set up a "joint venture equity partnership" between DivcoWest and Dewey Land Co., but did not provide further details about the source of the $33.8 million in financing. The project is being built on spec, meaning it does not yet have a tenant, JLL said Wednesday. "The transit-oriented...

