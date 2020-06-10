Mall Of America Takes Sears Lease Row To 2nd Circ.

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The owners of the Mall of America told a New York federal judge Wednesday that it will be asking the Second Circuit to review her determination that she lacked the authority to rule that Sears' new owners can't assume the bankrupt retailer's Mall of America lease. Coming days after U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon said she was done "wrestling" with the case, MOAC Mall Holdings LLC said it will be appealing her reversal of her previous finding that Transform Holdco LLC could not assume Sears Holding Corp.'s old lease in the Minnesota mall. At issue is whether ESL-owned Transform can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS