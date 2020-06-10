Mining Co.'s $25M Dam Failure Deal Gets OK'd By Judge

Law360, New York (June 10, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge signed off Wednesday on a $25 million settlement between Vale SA and investors who say the mining giant misled them prior to a deadly dam collapse that sunk its shares — a deal that includes $5.7 million for plaintiffs' firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP. U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods approved the accord during a telephone conference, including Bernstein Litowitz's request for a $3.9 million fee and $1.8 million of expenses. "I find that the settlement is substantively fair," Judge Woods said. "The requested fee award appears to be reasonable." In February, investors including the...

