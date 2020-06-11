Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Uber, Lyft Drivers Are Employees, Calif. Regulator Says

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The California Public Utilities Commission said it will consider gig-economy workers as employees under the state's hotly contested new law governing who companies can classify as independent contractors, subjecting ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft to the regulator's employment-related rules.

The agency, which regulates ride-hailing companies across the Golden State, wrote in an 18-page June 9 order that it has to enforce Assembly Bill 5, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in September. The employee classification statute took effect in January despite a series of court challenges, and a November 2020 ballot measure backed by Uber and Lyft seeks to exclude all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!