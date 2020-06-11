$17M Deal Struck To End Neuberger Berman 401(k) Plan Fight

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 11:16 AM EDT) -- The managers of investment firm Neuberger Berman Group LLC's 401(k) plan have agreed to pay $17 million to resolve a suit accusing them of violating ERISA by managing the plan for the benefit of the company rather than plan participants. Arthur Bekker, the participant leading the proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action, asked a New York federal judge Wednesday to preliminarily approve the agreement with the Neuberger Berman Group 401(k) Plan Investment Committee. "In light of all of the relevant factors, including the litigation risks and delay further prosecution of this action would inevitably entail, the proposed settlement warrants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS