7th Circ. Tosses Flight-Cancellation Suit Against Southwest

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a proposed class action that sought to hold Southwest Airlines liable for canceling hundreds of flights between late 2017 and early 2018 after running out of de-icer, saying the airline fulfilled its duties by offering ticket holders later flights or refunds. Named plaintiff Brian Hughes brought the lawsuit after Southwest canceled his February 2018 flight to Chicago because of a lack of de-icing solution at Midway Airport. But he fails to identify any breach of contract, the appellate court said. "Southwest's cancellation of the flight alone was not a breach; without a...

