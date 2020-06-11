Trump Moves To Sanction Int'l Criminal Court Officials

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump authorized the federal government on Thursday to sanction International Criminal Court officials who investigate the U.S. military's operations in Afghanistan, declaring that the probes threaten America's independence and national security. Trump said in an executive order that the U.S. never agreed to the Rome Statute — a treaty that authorizes the ICC to investigate and prosecute countries' wrongdoings, including war crimes — and so the court doesn't have jurisdiction over American citizens. While the order itself did not impose any sanctions, it empowers the federal government to freeze the assets and bar U.S. entry to any foreigner it...

